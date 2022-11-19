Day's 5 TD passes lead Northern Iowa's rout of South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. — Theo Day threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score, leading Northern Iowa’s 58-14 rout of South Dakota on Saturday.
The Panthers (6-5, 5-3 Missouri Valley) had 593 yards of total offense.
South Dakota (3-8, 2-6) managed only 236 yards of total offense.
Northern Iowa’s Matthew Cook made three field goals to establish the school and MVFC record for most career field goals with 67.
