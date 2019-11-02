Cook capped the Flyers’ opening drive with a 45-yard TD run, then hit Ryan Skibinski on a 41-yard pass for a 14-7 lead. Skibinski scored on a 10-yard run, then Matthew Clifford’s interception set up Parr’s 20-yard TD pass to Skibinski on Dayton’s next possession.

Dayton fumbled on its fifth possession but Cook capped the sixth with an 11-yard TD run for a 35-14 halftime lead. Chisholm scored on runs of 13 and 10 yards.

Cook was 7 of 14 for 124 yards passing and gained 88 yards on 8 carries for the Flyers (5-3, 3-2).

Mark Pappas, 23 of 42 for 354 yards, threw three TD passes for the Eagles (4-5, 2-3), a 47-yarder to Jordan Huffman, an 11-yarder and a 51-yarder to Land Hurst.

Vincent Winey’s interception of a Cook pass led to Issiah Aguero’s 1-yard run in the third. Aguero also scored on an 8-yard run in the fourth.

