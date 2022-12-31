Dayton faces Davidson following Holmes' 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dayton Flyers (9-5, 1-0 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (8-5, 1-0 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Davidson -3.5; over/under is 131 BOTTOM LINE: Dayton visits the Davidson Wildcats after Daron Holmes scored 22 points in Dayton’s 69-57 win over the Duquesne Dukes. The Wildcats are 4-2 in home games. Davidson has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Flyers are 1-0 against conference opponents. Dayton ranks fifth in the A-10 with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Toumani Camara averaging 7.4.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster Loyer is scoring 17.4 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Wildcats. Sam Mennenga is averaging 15.5 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 51.7% over the past 10 games for Davidson.

Camara is averaging 11.3 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Flyers. Mustapha Amzil is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Flyers: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

