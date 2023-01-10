Dayton faces Fordham after Holmes' 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dayton Flyers (11-5, 3-0 A-10) at Fordham Rams (13-3, 1-2 A-10) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fordham -6.5; over/under is 130 BOTTOM LINE: Dayton visits the Fordham Rams after Daron Holmes scored 20 points in Dayton’s 76-56 win over the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks. The Rams have gone 12-1 at home. Fordham ranks eighth in the A-10 with 13.1 assists per game led by Antrell Charlton averaging 4.3.

The Flyers are 3-0 in conference matchups. Dayton is the best team in the A-10 allowing only 58.4 points per game while holding opponents to 37.2% shooting.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Quisenberry is scoring 17.8 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Rams. Khalid Moore is averaging 14.2 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Holmes is averaging 19 points, 8.4 rebounds and two blocks for the Flyers. Toumani Camara is averaging 11.4 points and 9.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Flyers: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 3.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

