Dayton faces UMass after Holmes' 20-point game

Dayton Flyers (18-9, 10-4 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (14-13, 5-10 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Dayton visits the UMass Minutemen after Daron Holmes scored 20 points in Dayton’s 65-49 victory against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers. The Minutemen have gone 7-5 at home. UMass is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Flyers are 10-4 against A-10 opponents. Dayton ranks fourth in the A-10 scoring 32.9 points per game in the paint led by Holmes averaging 12.1.

The Minutemen and Flyers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: T.J. Weeks is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, while averaging nine points. Matt Cross is averaging 11.8 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for UMass.

Holmes is averaging 17.6 points, eight rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Flyers. Toumani Camara is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Flyers: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

