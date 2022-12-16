Dayton faces Wyoming

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wyoming Cowboys (5-5) vs. Dayton Flyers (6-5) Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Wyoming Cowboys and the Dayton Flyers square off in Chicago, Illinois. The Flyers are 6-5 in non-conference play. Dayton has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points. The Cowboys have a 5-5 record in non-conference play. Wyoming averages 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toumani Camara is averaging 11 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Flyers. Mustapha Amzil is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dayton.

Brendan Wenzel averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Hunter Maldonado is averaging 13.6 points and 3.8 assists for Wyoming.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

