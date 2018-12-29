DAYTON, Ohio — Josh Cunningham scored 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting to help Dayton beat Georgia Southern 94-90 in the final nonconference game for both teams on Saturday.

Obi Toppin made 9 of 10 shots and added 22 points for the Flyers (8-5), who won their third straight. Jalen Crutcher had 17 points and seven assists, Jordan Davis scored 13, and Trey Landers had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Davis’ 3-pointer with 1:52 left made it 90-86 in favor of Dayton. Tookie Brown scored on a layup and Georgia Southern (8-5) had a chance to tie after Dayton had an empty possession, but Quan Jackson missed a jumper with 25 seconds left and Crutcher made four free throws in the final 13 seconds to secure the win.

The Eagles nearly erased a 16-point deficit from early in the second half when Simeon Carter’s dunk pulled Georgia Southern within one at 85-84 with 2:43 remaining.

Jackson had 24 points and Brown scored 20 for Georgia Southern. David-Lee Jones Jr. added 17 points and Isaiah Crawley 16.

