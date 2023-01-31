Dayton hosts Alston and Loyola Chicago

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-13, 1-7 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (14-8, 6-3 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dayton -15.5; over/under is 129 BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago visits the Dayton Flyers after Philip Alston scored 25 points in Loyola Chicago’s 72-58 loss to the Duquesne Dukes. The Flyers are 11-1 in home games. Dayton averages 69.1 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Ramblers have gone 1-7 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago averages 15.7 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Flyers and Ramblers square off Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koby Brea averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc. Daron Holmes is averaging 18.3 points, eight rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games for Dayton.

Alston is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Ramblers: 2-8, averaging 65.2 points, 26.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

