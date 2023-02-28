Dayton hosts La Salle after Holmes' 34-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

La Salle Explorers (13-16, 7-9 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (19-10, 11-5 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dayton -13.5; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: Dayton hosts the La Salle Explorers after Daron Holmes scored 34 points in Dayton’s 74-69 loss to the George Mason Patriots. The Flyers have gone 13-2 at home. Dayton is third in the A-10 with 32.9 points per game in the paint led by Holmes averaging 12.6.

The Explorers are 7-9 in conference play. La Salle ranks third in the A-10 with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Drame averaging 2.2.

The Flyers and Explorers face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Sharavjamts is averaging 5.9 points for the Flyers. Holmes is averaging 18.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Dayton.

Khalil Brantley is scoring 13.9 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Explorers. Josh Nickelberry is averaging 10.7 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the past 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Explorers: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

