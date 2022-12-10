Dayton hosts Pember and UNC Asheville

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-3) at Dayton Flyers (5-5)
The Bulldogs are 1-2 on the road. UNC Asheville ranks ninth in college basketball in 3-point percentage, shooting 41.0% as a team from downtown this season. Tajion Jones leads them shooting 46.7% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Daron Holmes is shooting 52.4% and averaging 15.6 points for the Flyers. Mustapha Amzil is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Dayton.
Jones is shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 14.9 points. Pember is averaging 21.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for UNC Asheville.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.