Dayton hosts UNC Asheville after Pember's 22-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-3) at Dayton Flyers (5-5) Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville takes on the Dayton Flyers after Drew Pember scored 22 points in UNC Asheville’s 122-70 win against the Warren Wilson Owls. The Flyers are 5-0 in home games. Dayton is 1- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-2 away from home. UNC Asheville is third in the Big South with 13.7 assists per game led by Trent Stephney averaging 3.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mustapha Amzil averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Daron Holmes is shooting 52.4% and averaging 15.6 points for Dayton.

Pember is scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 14.9 points and 4.9 rebounds for UNC Asheville.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article