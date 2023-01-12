Dayton plays VCU after Holmes' 32-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

VCU Rams (12-5, 3-1 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (12-5, 4-0 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Dayton hosts the VCU Rams after Daron Holmes scored 32 points in Dayton’s 82-58 victory against the Fordham Rams. The Flyers are 9-0 in home games. Dayton averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 1- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Rams have gone 3-1 against A-10 opponents. VCU ranks fifth in the A-10 shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toumani Camara is averaging 11.6 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Flyers. Mustapha Amzil is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dayton.

Jalen DeLoach is averaging 9.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Rams. David Shriver is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VCU.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 9-1, averaging 72.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article