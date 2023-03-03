Saint Louis takes on Dayton, aims for 5th straight home win

Dayton Flyers (20-10, 12-5 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (19-11, 11-6 A-10)
The Flyers are 12-5 in A-10 play. Dayton averages 69.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Francis Okoro is averaging 6.9 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Billikens. Gibson Jimerson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.
Daron Holmes is scoring 18.2 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Flyers. Toumani Camara is averaging 15.4 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 55.8% over the past 10 games for Dayton.
LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.
Flyers: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.