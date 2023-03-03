Perkins' 17 lead Saint Louis past Dayton 65-61

Perkins was 5 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Billikens (20-11, 12-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Yuri Collins scored 12 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added 10 assists. Francis Okoro finished 5 of 10 from the floor to finish with 10 points, while adding nine rebounds and three blocks.