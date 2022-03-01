The Flyers are 12-4 against A-10 opponents. Dayton ranks fourth in the A-10 scoring 32.6 points per game in the paint led by Daron Holmes averaging 8.3.
The Spiders and Flyers match up Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Gilyard averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Burton is averaging 16.9 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Richmond.
Holmes is shooting 63.6% and averaging 11.6 points for the Flyers. Koby Brea is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dayton.
LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.
Flyers: 8-2, averaging 71.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.
