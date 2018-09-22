DAYTON, Ohio — Jack Cook threw for two touchdowns and Dayton picked up its first conference win, beating Davidson 42-21 on Saturday.

Cook had 193 yards passing for the Flyers (2-2, 1-0 Pioneer League). Tucker Yinger ran for two touchdowns and had a receiving touchdown. Richie Warfield ran for two scores.

The Flyers trailed 14-0 early in the second quarter when Warfield scored his first touchdown from six yards out. The Wildcats (3-1, 0-1) went four-and-out after that and Dayton took over at the Davidson 37, setting up Warfield’s second scoring run eight plays later, making it 14-14 with 6:22 left in the half.

Dayton scored four unanswered touchdowns in the second half, starting with Yinger’s runs of 18- and 8-yards to give the Flyers a 28-14 lead. Cook followed with a 30-yard touchdown throw to Adam Trautman late in the third and a 29-yard strike to Yinger for a 42-14 advantage with 6:49 to play.

Tyler Phelps threw for 177 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.