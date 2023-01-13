De La Rosa and the Columbia Lions take on conference foe Harvard

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Columbia Lions (6-12, 1-2 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (10-7, 1-2 Ivy League) Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa and the Columbia Lions take on Chris Ledlum and the Harvard Crimson on Saturday. The Crimson are 3-2 in home games. Harvard is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Lions are 1-2 in conference games. Columbia is third in the Ivy League with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Noah Robledo averaging 1.6.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Louis Lesmond is shooting 23.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, while averaging 5.8 points. Ledlum is shooting 48.8% and averaging 19.3 points over the past 10 games for Harvard.

De La Rosa is averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Lions. Avery Brown is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Columbia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

