The Lions are 1-10 against conference opponents. Columbia is 2-15 in games decided by at least 10 points.
The teams play for the second time this season in Ivy League play. The Big Green won the last meeting 76-63 on Jan. 29. Aaryn Rai scored 20 points points to help lead the Big Green to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rai is averaging 11 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Big Green. Brendan Barry is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.
Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 12.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Lions. Cameron Shockley-Okeke is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Columbia.
LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.
Lions: 1-9, averaging 68.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.
