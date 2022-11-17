De La Rosa leads Columbia against Maine after 21-point showing

Columbia Lions (1-3) at Maine Black Bears (2-1)
Bangor, Maine; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Columbia faces the Maine Black Bears after Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 21 points in Columbia’s 70-65 victory against the Delaware State Hornets.
Maine went 6-23 overall with a 5-9 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Black Bears shot 41.4% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range last season.
Columbia went 4-22 overall last season while going 1-12 on the road. The Lions averaged 67.4 points per game last season, 27.9 in the paint, 11.9 off of turnovers and 7.8 on fast breaks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.