Zach Davis had touchdown runs of 2 and 1 yards for the Rams (3-4, 1-0) and gained 138 yards on 23 carries. DeMorat, 18 of 35 for 214 yards with two interceptions, also hit Jack Lynch on an 11-yard TD pass.

Herman Moultrie III and Gunther Johnson each ran for touchdowns for the Hoyas (4-2, 0-1) and Cameron Deen returned a blocked point-after attempt for a 2-point score.

Fordham led 16-15 at halftime after Davis’ 2-yard run and 23-15 after his 1-yard run early in the third quarter, but Johnson and Moutrie each ran for TDs and Georgetown led 27-23 before Fordham’s winning drive.

Johnson was 13 of 17 for 280 yards for Georgetown. Michael Dereus had 4 catches for 149 yards and Joshua Tomas had 7 for 131 yards.

