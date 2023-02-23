Dean and Hampton host Monmouth

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Monmouth Hawks (6-23, 5-11 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (7-22, 4-12 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hampton -3; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Hampton faces the Monmouth Hawks after Russell Dean scored 23 points in Hampton's 75-72 win against the Drexel Dragons. The Pirates are 6-6 on their home court. Hampton is seventh in the CAA scoring 67.6 points while shooting 39.3% from the field.

The Hawks are 5-11 in CAA play. Monmouth is third in the CAA scoring 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Myles Foster averaging 10.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrese Mullen is averaging 7.2 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Pirates. Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Jack Collins averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc. Foster is shooting 43.3% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

