UCLA scored 24 points off Arizona State’s 16 turnovers. The Bruins committed just 10 turnovers.

Robbi Ryan and Jamie Ruden led the Sun Devils (16-6, 6-4) with 15 points apiece.

Dean, who went 0 for 11 from the field during Friday’s loss, made her first shot of the game and scored eight first-quarter points.

The Sun Devils closed the first quarter with an 8-0 run to take a 20-15 lead. Reili Richardson and Ryan hit back-to-back 3-pointers during that stretch, and Arizona State scored the first four points of the second quarter to go up 24-15.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: It will be interesting to see if the Bruins remain in the top 10 after their 92-66 loss at Arizona. Next up is a visit from No. 6 Stanford on Friday.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils have lost two of three. The Bruins were the first of three top-10 teams they’ll play in eight days. Road games at No. 10 Oregon State and No. 3 Oregon are next, rematches of games the Sun Devils won at home when both teams were in the top five.

UP NEXT

UCLA returns home to host No. 6 Stanford Friday night.

Arizona State faces No. 10 Oregon State on Friday night in Corvallis, Ore.