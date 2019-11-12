Xavier Johnson, the Cougars’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 28.0 points per game, was held to 4 points on 2-of-12 shooting.
Eastern Illinois plays Indiana-Northwest at home on Monday. Chicago State matches up against Purdue on the road on Saturday.
