Deaver's 19 help Navy down UCSD 78-69 in OT

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Daniel Deaver’s 19 points helped Navy defeat UCSD 78-69 in overtime on Friday night.
Bryce Pope led the Tritons (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds and two steals. UCSD also got 17 points and six assists from Roddie Anderson III. In addition, Emmanuel Tshimanga finished with eight points, nine rebounds and five blocks.
NEXT UP
Both teams play Youngstown State next, Navy on Sunday at home and UCSD on Saturday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.