Deaver's double-double helps Navy defeats Lehigh 75-64

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Daniel Deaver’s 17 points helped Navy defeat Lehigh 75-64 on Wednesday night.
Evan Taylor finished with 14 points and six rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (14-12, 9-6). Keith Higgins Jr. added 14 points and two steals for Lehigh and Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Navy hosts Loyola (MD) while Lehigh visits American.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.