Cody John scored a season-high 24 points for the Wildcats (5-9, 1-2). Michal Kozak added 14 points and eight rebounds. Judah Jordan had five steals.

Jerrick Harding scored only 6 points despite entering the contest as the Wildcats’ leading scorer at 19 points per game. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 4).

Northern Arizona faces Sacramento State on the road on Thursday. Weber State matches up against Northern Colorado at home on Thursday.

