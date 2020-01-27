FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Brooks Debissichop scored 15 points with six rebounds and six assists and Northern Arizona beat Sacramento State 69-54 on Monday night to win its fourth straight.

Bernie Andre hit 3 of 4 3-pointers and scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench for the Lumberjacks (11-7, 5-4 Big Sky Conference), who led 37-29 at halftime and by at least eight and as many as 22 in the second half. Luke Avdalovic scored 14 points and made two steals.