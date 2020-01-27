Ethan Esposito scored 11 points for the Hornets (11-7, 4-5), who were outshot 51% to 31% from the field and outscored 26-18 in the paint. Izayah Mauriohooho-Leáfa and Bryce Fowler scored nine points apiece.
The Lumberjacks leveled the season series against the Hornets with the win. Sacramento State defeated Northern Arizona 64-57 on Jan. 9. Northern Arizona plays Idaho at home on Saturday. Sacramento State plays Eastern Washington at home on Saturday.
