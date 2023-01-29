Deen scores 21 to lead Bradley to 83-76 victory over UIC

CHICAGO — Duke Deen had 21 points to lead Bradley to an 83-76 win over Illinois-Chicago on Sunday.
Jace Carter tallied 25 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for the Flames (9-14, 1-11), who lost for a ninth straight time. Jalen Jackson added 15 points and Filip Skobalj scored 14.
Bradley took the lead with 10:45 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 36-28 at halftime.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Wednesday. Bradley hosts Southern Illinois while UIC visits Illinois State.
