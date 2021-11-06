Minnesota: The bid for a West Division title wasn’t really damaged, because the Gophers were almost certainly going to have to beat both Iowa and Wisconsin anyway to win it. They still can, if they win out. The problem is this feeble performance by the offense portends doom against the defenses the Hawkeyes and Badgers will present. The Gophers are missing their top four running backs from the start of the season and are short on game-breaking receivers, but with a fifth-year quarterback and a well-seasoned offensive line they expected to be scoring much more than this.