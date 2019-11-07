Jager Gardner rushed for a career-high 133 yards on 25 carries, including a 57-yarder, while Jadan Blue caught 11 passes for 121 yards for the Owls. Quincy Roche led the defense with 3½ of the Owls’ nine sacks.

Kenny Yeboah took a 1-yard pass from Todd Centeio with 1½ minutes left in the first half to complete a nine-play, 80-yard drive for the Owls (6-3, 3-2), who snapped a tie for third place with USF (4-5, 2-3) in the American Athletic Conference’s East Division.

Jordan McCloud threw a 14-yard TD pass to Bryce Miller late in the third quarter for the Bulls’ lone score before Owls kicker Will Mobley booted a career-tying 44-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD