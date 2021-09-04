Penn State: The Nittany Lions managed only one first down and gained just 43 yards in the first half but still managed to win by opening up its passing attack in the second half and coming up huge on defense in critical moments. Ebiketie, a Temple transfer, blocked a short field-goal attempt and provided consistent pressure in his Penn State debut. Brisker left the game due to injury on multiple occasions but delivered one of the game’s biggest plays down the stretch.