Defense, pick-6 carry Cornell past Lehigh in 19-15 win

Cornell stopped the Mountain Hawks on six of their seven trips to the red zone and came up with a big stop on fourth down in the final minute of the game on pass break-ups by Brody Kidwell and Anthony Chideme-Alfaro.

ITHACA, N.Y. — Connor Henderson’s 31-yard interception return for a touchdown helped lift Cornell to a 19-15 victory over Lehigh Saturday, earning the Big Red a 3-0 non-conference record in a season for the first time since 2007 and fifth time in program history.

Dylan Van Dusen kicked three first-half field goals, the longest from 26-yards out, and Gaige Garcia scored on a 13-yard run just before intermission to stake Lehigh to a 15-10 lead after a half, but Cornell (3-2) took the lead when Henderson picked off a Dante Perri pass and returned it for the touchdown to take a 16-15 lead. Jackson Kennedy kicked a 41-yard fourth-quarter field goal to set the final margin.