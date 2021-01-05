Davidson scored 25 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Marcus Weathers had 12 points for the Dukes (2-3, 1-2). Michael Hughes added three blocks. Maceo Austin had six rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.