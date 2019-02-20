FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Gulf Coast held Lipscomb to 61 points on 29.4 percent shooting and swatted 10 blocks on the way to a 67-61 win on Wednesday night. Both marks represented season bests for the Eagles.

Dinero Mercurius had 16 points for Florida Gulf Coast, and Schadrac Casimir added 15 points.

Christian Carlyle had 13 points for Florida Gulf Coast (12-17, 7-7 Atlantic Sun Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Zach Scott added eight rebounds.

Lipscomb scored 33 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Garrison Mathews had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Bisons (21-6, 12-2). Kenny Cooper added 13 points. Andrew Fleming had 10 points.

The Eagles leveled the season series against the Bisons with the win. Lipscomb defeated Florida Gulf Coast 89-81 on Jan. 24. Florida Gulf Coast faces Kennesaw State at home on Saturday. Lipscomb plays NJIT at home on Tuesday.

___

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

