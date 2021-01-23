James Baker, Jr. had 12 points for Morehead State (11-6, 8-2 Ohio Valley Conference). KJ Hunt, Jr. added seven rebounds and six assists.
UT Martin totaled 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Cameron Holden had 16 points for the Skyhawks (3-9, 1-7), who have now lost nine games in a row.
