Jhery Matos had 11 points for the 49ers (9-11, 5-7), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Jahmir Young added 10 points. Marvin Cannon had six rebounds.
The Monarchs improve to 2-0 against the 49ers this season. Old Dominion defeated Charlotte 78-76 last Wednesday.
