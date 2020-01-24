Tyrei Randall and Jordan added 12 points each for Rider (10-8, 4-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).
Matthew Lee had 12 points for the Peacocks (6-10, 3-4). Doug Edert added 10 points. Fousseyni Drame had nine rebounds.
Rider plays Manhattan on the road on Sunday. Saint Peter’s plays Niagara at home on Sunday.
