ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Sean Mobley recorded 12 points as VCU easily beat Saint Bonaventure 85-55 on Saturday.

Marcus Santos-Silva added 11 points for the Rams, who held the Bonnies to 26.6 percent shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a VCU opponent. VCU ranks fifth in the nation in opponent field goal percentage with an average of 0.376.

Marcus Evans had 10 points and six steals for VCU (17-6, 8-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Michael Gilmore added nine rebounds.

Courtney Stockard had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Bonnies (9-14, 5-5). Jalen Poyser added 12 points. LaDarien Griffin had 10 points.

Kyle Lofton, the Bonnies’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 15 points per game, had only 7 points on 3-of-15 shooting.

VCU plays Richmond at home on Wednesday. Saint Bonaventure matches up against Saint Joseph’s on the road on Tuesday.

