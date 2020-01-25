Chris Martin had 13 points for the Blue Hose (8-13, 5-3). CJ Melton added nine rebounds.
Winthrop takes on Charleston Southern on the road on Thursday. Presbyterian plays South Carolina Upstate at home on Thursday.
