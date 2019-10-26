Degenhardt had two touchdown throws in the second quarter, beginning with a 31-yard strike to Ayir Asante and following up with a 13-yard TD pass to Tenio Ayendi to give Holy Cross a 21-3 advantage at halftime.

His 58-yard touchdown pass to Asante midway through the third extended the Crusaders lead to 28-3 and Derek Ng’s 20-yard field goal late in the quarter made it 31-3.

Grant Breneman threw for 248 yards for the Raiders (1-8, 0-3). His 24-yard touchdown throw went to Garrett Oakey late in the fourth quarter.

