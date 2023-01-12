Degenhart has 17, 12 boards, 6 assists, Boise St. routs UNLV

Degenhart added 12 rebounds and six assists for the Broncos (13-4, 3-1 Mountain West Conference). Chibuzo Agbo shot 6 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Marcus Shaver Jr. recorded 15 points and was 4-of-9 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line.