Degenhart leads Boise State against Fresno State after 28-point game

Fresno State Bulldogs (7-11, 3-4 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (15-5, 5-2 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boise State plays the Fresno State Bulldogs after Tyson Degenhart scored 28 points in Boise State's 81-79 overtime loss to the New Mexico Lobos. The Broncos have gone 8-1 at home. Boise State is ninth in the MWC with 11.9 assists per game led by Marcus Shaver Jr. averaging 4.4.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-4 against MWC opponents. Fresno State gives up 62.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The Broncos and Bulldogs meet Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Degenhart is shooting 50.7% and averaging 14.4 points for the Broncos. Max Rice is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Isaiah Hill is averaging 10.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Isaih Moore is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 60.9 points, 26.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

