Degenhart leads Boise State against Fresno State after 28-point game

Fresno State Bulldogs (7-11, 3-4 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (15-5, 5-2 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boise State -10.5; over/under is 125.5 BOTTOM LINE: Boise State faces the Fresno State Bulldogs after Tyson Degenhart scored 28 points in Boise State’s 81-79 overtime loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Broncos are 8-1 on their home court. Boise State scores 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 11.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 3-4 in MWC play. Fresno State is eighth in the MWC with 6.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaih Moore averaging 2.2.

The Broncos and Bulldogs match up Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Shaver Jr. is averaging 13.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Broncos. Degenhart is averaging 14.4 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 50.7% over the past 10 games for Boise State.

Moore is scoring 12.1 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Jemarl Baker Jr. is averaging 9.4 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 38.2% over the past 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 60.9 points, 26.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

