Degenhart's 19 lead Boise State over Colorado State 80-78

Degenhart came up with a block on John Tonje with two seconds left as he attempted a 3-pointer for the chance to win it. Degnehart made 1 of 2 foul shots with six seconds left giving the Rams a chance for the win.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Tyson Degenhart scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and came up with a block as time expired and Boise State beat Colorado State 80-78 on Wednesday night

Naje Smith scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Marcus Shaver Jr. score 15 points for the Broncos (20-6, 10-3 Mountain West Conference).