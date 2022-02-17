UTSA outscored Southern Miss 22-3 in the extra period.
Tyler Stevenson made a layup for the Southern Miss (6-19, 1-11) as time expired in regulation to send the game to overtime.
Walyn Napper scored a season-high 21 points and had six assists for the Golden Eagles, who have now lost eight straight games. Tyler Stevenson added 19 points and 12 rebounds. His layup as time expired forced OT tied at 76. DeAndre Pinckney had 17 points and 11 rebounds. Isaih Moore had a career-high six blocks plus 15 points and seven rebounds.
The Roadrunners evened the season series against the Golden Eagles. Southern Miss defeated UTSA 74-73 on Jan. 6.
