Dejulius, Cincinnati Bearcats square off against the East Carolina Pirates

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

East Carolina Pirates (10-7, 1-3 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (11-6, 2-2 AAC) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -9.5; over/under is 141 BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati plays East Carolina in a matchup of AAC teams. The Bearcats are 9-2 in home games. Cincinnati is third in the AAC scoring 77.8 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Pirates have gone 1-3 against AAC opponents. East Carolina is third in the AAC with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Brandon Johnson averaging 9.0.

The Bearcats and Pirates square off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Dejulius is averaging 14.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Bearcats. Landers Nolley II is averaging 14.7 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Advertisement

Javon Small is averaging 15.4 points and 5.6 assists for the Pirates. Johnson is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article