Dejulius leads Cincinnati against La Salle after 22-point game

La Salle Explorers (5-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (7-4)
The Explorers are 1-1 in road games. La Salle is eighth in the A-10 with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Drame averaging 2.2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Viktor Lakhin is averaging 12.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Bearcats. Landers Nolley II is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.
Khalil Brantley is shooting 38.5% and averaging 12.9 points for the Explorers. Josh Nickelberry is averaging 11.5 points for La Salle.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.