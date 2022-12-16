The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Dejulius leads Cincinnati against La Salle after 22-point game

December 16, 2022 at 2:49 a.m. EST

La Salle Explorers (5-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (7-4)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati faces the La Salle Explorers after David Dejulius scored 22 points in Cincinnati’s 103-76 victory over the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Bearcats have gone 6-1 at home. Cincinnati averages 81.4 points while outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game.

The Explorers are 1-1 in road games. La Salle is eighth in the A-10 with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Drame averaging 2.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Viktor Lakhin is averaging 12.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Bearcats. Landers Nolley II is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Khalil Brantley is shooting 38.5% and averaging 12.9 points for the Explorers. Josh Nickelberry is averaging 11.5 points for La Salle.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

