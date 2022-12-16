Dejulius leads Cincinnati against La Salle after 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

La Salle Explorers (5-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (7-4) Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati faces the La Salle Explorers after David Dejulius scored 22 points in Cincinnati’s 103-76 victory over the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Bearcats have gone 6-1 at home. Cincinnati averages 81.4 points while outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game.

The Explorers are 1-1 in road games. La Salle is eighth in the A-10 with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Drame averaging 2.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Viktor Lakhin is averaging 12.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Bearcats. Landers Nolley II is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Khalil Brantley is shooting 38.5% and averaging 12.9 points for the Explorers. Josh Nickelberry is averaging 11.5 points for La Salle.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article