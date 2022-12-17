Dejulius leads Cincinnati against La Salle after 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

La Salle Explorers (5-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (7-4) Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -13; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati faces the La Salle Explorers after David Dejulius scored 22 points in Cincinnati’s 103-76 win over the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Bearcats are 6-1 in home games. Cincinnati is fourth in the AAC with 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Viktor Lakhin averaging 10.4.

The Explorers have gone 1-1 away from home. La Salle gives up 70.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Adams-Woods is averaging 8.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Bearcats. Dejulius is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Khalil Brantley is averaging 12.9 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Explorers. Josh Nickelberry is averaging 11.5 points for La Salle.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

