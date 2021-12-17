Samuels made a layup to give Dartmouth an 11-point lead with 10:42 left in regulation but the Big Green went scoreless for the next 3-plus minutes. Stanford scored the first nine points in a 16-4 run that gave the Cardinal a 63-62 lead — their first since midway through the first half —- when Ingram made a layup with 4:31 to play. Barry answered with a 3-pointer, Dartmouth’s first made field goal in 6 1/2 minutes.