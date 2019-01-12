HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Senior Cameron Delaney scored 22 of his career-high 25 points in the second half and Sam Houston State rallied to knock off Incarnate Word 66-52 on Saturday.

Delaney sank 9 of 14 shots, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, for the Bearkats (8-8, 3-0 Southland Conference). Kai Mitchell added 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting and eight rebounds. The remainder of the Bearkats made just 6 of 30 shots (20 percent) from the floor and 2 of 15 from beyond the arc (13 percent).

The Cardinals (6-10, 1-2) led 33-29 at halftime, but Delaney sparked the Bearkats to a 25-10 run to open the second half, leading to their first double-digit lead at 54-43 with 5:49 remaining. Augustine Ene’s 3-point play capped a 6-0 run and pulled the Cardinals within five, but Delaney scored the final five points in a 12-1 run and Sam Houston State cruised from there.

Dwight Murray Jr. topped Incarnate Word with 18 points, but he also had nine of the Cardinals’ 23 turnovers.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.